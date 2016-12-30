Qube Multi-Colored Wi-Fi Smart Bulb — Now Shipping

SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – Dec 30, 2016) – Today, makers of Qube™ — the world’s most affordable multi-colored Wi-Fi smart bulb — have begun shipping their popular smart lighting solution. Having seen success on Indiegogo, backers are already receiving their products — and shipping will continue through January 31, 2017.

Ensuring maximum ease and functionality, Qube is helping make the transition to smart home lighting affordable for everyone. To expand the Qube product portfolio and continue offering cost-effective ways for consumers to illuminate their homes, the company will launch Qube Smart Light Strips in January at CES® 2017 in Las Vegas. The light strips will be available for pre-order on Indiegogo during CES.

“We’ve been successful in disrupting the smart bulb market by offering a truly affordable and smart light bulb to the masses, and now we are going to do it for the light strip,” said Joo Siong, co-founder and VP of products for Qube. “The momentum we saw in our first Indiegogo campaign helped bring our smart bulbs to life, so we’re excited to offer our latest product in a new campaign and help our customers fine-tune their home’s lighting with ‘The Most Affordable Smart Light Strip’ in the next few months.”

#ReceivedQube Contest

Backers of the Qube smart light bulb can show their support and join the company’s Facebook contest. By posting a picture of their Qube with the hashtag #receivedQube, backers will have a chance to win a free Qube Smart Light Strip. The contest will run from December 30, 2016 to January 31, 2017 — and 10 winners will be selected to receive a free light strip. The 10 winners will be announced in the first week of February.

The Qube Difference: Price and Positional-based Automations

Qube was developed to make smart lighting accessible and affordable for all — not just early adopters. Lights are a necessity in every home, and the many benefits of a smart home should be easily available to everyone. Qube smart lighting products not only provide users with the ability to control the hue of their lights remotely using mobile devices, they also detect a user’s presence within a household by tracking their wearables and save additional energy by turning lights off when they are not around.

Users can also take advantage of Qube’s positional-based automations to control other smart home connected devices through third-party software like IFTTT. Whether users want to wake themselves up with sunrise hues using the sunrise alarm function or avoid glaring night lights, Qube makes beautifying a home and controlling lights easy.

Availability

Priced at $29, customers can now purchase Qube smart bulbs on the company website and receive the product in February after delivery to backers is complete. As part of their launch promotion, from now through January 31, 2017, Qube will offer customers a 20 percent discount off the retail price of its smart bulbs.

About Qube LLC

Qube LLC brings the very latest lighting technology to the global market. With innovative products of superior functionality and precision engineering, Qube LLC is building a global brand that resonates with consumers around the globe. The company has been working on Qube for three years with intense rounds of R&D and customer feedback behind them — and leverages this knowledge and expertise to develop both hardware and software tracking technology for the masses. Qube LLC is a subsidiary of Innova Technology Pte Ltd and is venture-backed by Red Dot Ventures Pte Ltd. To learn more, please visit www.qube-smarthome.com or follow Qube on Facebook and Twitter.