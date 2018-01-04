QubeChain and Identillect tackle Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) servicing the Medicare Community to advance security protocols

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Identillect Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “Identillect”) (TSX-V:ID) (OTCQB:IDTLF) (Frankfurt:8ID), a leading provider of email security today announced QubeChain, a blockchain company in Southern California, will combine forces with the Company to distribute Delivery Trust® throughout QubeChain’s vast ACO network.

QubeChain, in their medical division, is currently involved with an expansive network of ACO’s. These ACO’s are made up of 11 groups with member bases ranging in size from 50,000 to 240,000 members (these groups are self-determined based on their collective interest to promote wellness and the use of preventative medicine to improve care and decrease severe medical conditions created by the lack of preventative care. QubeChain is working to distribute the use of Delivery Trust® within these networks to improve the secure communication process.

QubeChain has over 100 sales representatives in the process of being trained for national education and distribution of Identillect’s flag ship product Delivery Trust®. A clear majority of medical communications occur over email, and this is no different in the ACO market and facilitating the care of the senior and disabled community across the United Sates.

Todd Sexton, Identillect’s CEO states, “As we see the relationship expand very quickly with QubeChain it continues to be one of symbiosis. QubeChain is eagerly enriching their line of security products throughout their medical network to ensure email communication encompasses top level security. Identillect is continually impressed with their dedicated team taking security to new levels in many industry verticals.”

Tom Deloney, VP of Sales at QubeChain states, “QubeChain has needed the distribution of a superior product like Delivery Trust for distribution within our vast ACO network as well as other verticals within the medical community to assist in the prevention of data breaches, this will expand the arsenal of our more than 100 sales reps throughout the United States.”

With the scrutiny of government sponsored medical insurance programs it is more important than ever to protect the personal identifying information of patients. Just days after Anthem was ordered to pay $115 million in reparations for the 2015 data breach where 80 million were affected, there were another 18,000 breached from an Anthem Medicare contractor which proves this problem is far from finding a resolution. This increases the dependence on security providers like Identillect and QubeChain to create a bridge for the medical community to communication and security.

About QubeChain LLC

QubeChain LLC is built to foster transformation by leveraging creative innovation and deep industry expertise to produce Applied Uses of BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY across all industries. Founded in 2015, QubeChain has aligned with industry leaders in targeted verticals to create product offerings that use blockchain technology to solve actual pain points, including QUBEPAY, a B2B Supplier Enablement Payment Processing Suite for merchant retailers (i.e. Home Depot). Similarly, QubeChain is using blockchain to build a bridge between commercial healthcare systems and the patient, including a blockchain-enabled eHealth Exchange “use case” for the Military Health System (MHS) to allow secure, permissioned, mobile access to Patient Health Information.

QubeChain LLC foresees imminent blockchain disruption for most if not all value-exchange delivery systems and expects rapid growth on the strength of its various resources and relationships as well as the focus of its management team. Please visit www.QubeChain.com to learn more about QubeChain’s products and services.

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client’s critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. One simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Todd Sexton

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (949) 468-7878

Email: todd.sexton@identillect.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.