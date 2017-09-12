Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Qubole Rolls Out Industry’s First Autonomous Data Platform Qubole Rolls Out Industry’s First Autonomous Data Platform Qubole Rolls Out Industry’s First Autonomous Data Platform RecommendedPuppet 2017 DevOps Salary Report Reveals Shifting Employment Priorities as Enterprises Focus on Digital TransformationBoundless to Sponsor, Speak and Exhibit at Upcoming Geospatial Conferences GeoYou, GIS in the Rockies and NSGICID.me debuts unphishable FIDO U2F security keys as an extra layer of authentication for digital identity verification