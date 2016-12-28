Quebec Digs Up Nearly $17 Billion in 2017 Construction Starts, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, TX–(Marketwired – Dec 28, 2016) – Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) — Exports are helping to boost Quebec’s economy, with a growing health care sector and increased production of metals and non-metallic minerals cited by the Canadian province’s government as top drivers. Quebec’s projected 2017 construction starts currently have a $16.89 billion total investment value (TIV) that tops those of Atlantic Canada and Ontario. More than 95% of the TIV is attributed to four industries: Metals & Minerals, Power Generation, Food & Beverage, and Pharmaceutical & Biotech.

