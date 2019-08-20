Quebecor Interested in Transat AT

CBJ — As negotiations continue between Air Canada and Transat AT regarding a possible buyout of the latter, the head of telecom giant Quebecor is now entering the fray and is apparently also interested in acquiring Montreal-based Transat.

Pierre Karl Peladeau may come in with a bid if shareholders or regulatory bodies block Air Canada’s $720-million offer.

Peladeau already owns nearly 2% of the outstanding shares of Transat AT, which is the parent company of Air Transat. He says he will vote against the $18 per share offer by Canada’s largest airline, saying it is “contrary to the public interest.”

A vote must secure the support from at least two-thirds of Transat shareholders in order for Air Canada to make the purchase.

It’s unclear whether Peladeau actually wants to acquire Transat AT or is merely looking for a better price from Air Canada, although it does seem as if the offer to buy is genuine.

Transat’s largest shareholder is Letko, Brosseau and Associates, which controls just under 20% of the shares. It has stated support for Air Canada’s $18 per share offer, after earlier rejecting a $13 per share bid.

