Quest Obtains an Extension of the Delay to File a Proposal Under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada)

MONTREAL, Aug. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. (TSX:QRM) announced that on August 3, 2017, the Superior Court of Québec granted Quest Rare Minerals’ motion for an extension of the delay to file a proposal pursuant to the provisions of Part III of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, thereby extending the delay to file such proposal by an additional 45 days, up to and including September 18, 2017. This is the first extension granted to Quest in the context of the Notice of Intention to File a Proposal filed by Quest on July 5, 2017.

About Quest

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. (“Quest”) is a Canadian-based company focused on becoming an integrated producer of rare earth metal oxides and a significant participant in the rare earth elements (REE) material supply chain. Quest is led by a management team with in-depth experience in chemical and metallurgical processing. Quest’s objective is the establishment of major hydrometallurgical and refining facilities in Bécancour, Québec, to separate and produce strategically critical rare earth metal oxides. These industrial facilities will process mineral concentrates extracted from Quest’s Strange Lake mining properties in northern Québec and recycle lamp phosphors utilizing Quest’s efficient, eco-friendly “Selective Thermal Sulphation (STS)”1 process.

1 Patented

