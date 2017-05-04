Quest Resources to Report First Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on May 15, 2017

THE COLONY, TX–(Marketwired – May 04, 2017) – Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) (“Quest”), a leader in sustainability, recycling, and environmental and resource management, announced that it will release results for its first quarter on Monday, May 15, 2017, after market close.

Ray Hatch, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Laurie Latham, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00pm Eastern time, to review the company’s financial results and business outlook.

Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-877-780-3381 within the U.S. or 1-719-457-2648 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast on the investor relations section of the Quest Resources website at http://investors.qrhc.com/.

The webcast, which may include forward-looking information, will be archived on the Quest Resources investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-844-512-2921 within the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from abroad. The telephonic playback will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, May 15, 2017, and continuing through 11:59 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, May 29, 2017. The replay passcode is 6488372.

Quest provides businesses with one-stop management programs to reuse, recycle, and dispose of a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their businesses. Quest’s comprehensive reuse, recycling, and proper disposal management programs are designed to enable regional and national customers to have a single point of contact for managing a variety of waste streams and recyclables. Quest also operates environmentally based social media and online data platforms that contain information and instructions necessary to empower consumers and consumer product companies to recycle or properly dispose of household products and materials. Quest’s directory of local recycling and proper disposal options empowers consumers directly and enables consumer product companies to empower their customers by giving them the guidance necessary for the proper recycling or disposal of a wide range of household products and materials, including the “why, where, and how” of recycling.