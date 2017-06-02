Questfire Energy Corp. Announces Credit Facility Extension to June 9, 2017

CALGARY, Alberta, June 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questfire Energy Corp. (the “Corporation” or “Questfire”) (TSX Venture:Q.A) announces that the Corporation and its syndicate of lenders have agreed to extend the maturity date under the Corporation’s credit facilities from May 31, 2017 to June 9, 2017. There can be no assurance that the Corporation will be able to refinance its outstanding indebtedness on or prior to June 9, 2017.

About Questfire Energy Corp.

Questfire Energy Corp. is a junior oil and natural gas exploration and production company based in Calgary, Alberta.

