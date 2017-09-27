Questor Technology Inc. Announces Vice President of Sales and Marketing

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questor Technology Inc. (“Questor” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:QST) is pleased to announce that Mr. Justin Mahendra has joined Questor as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Mr. Mahendra has 16 years’ of technical sales, account management and business development experience including 7 years in waste management within the UK and Europe. Justin has worked the past 9 years in the North American oil and gas sector and has developed a solid background in presenting value to customers and forging key relationships. Justin holds a BSc and, combined with his formal education, offers a professional approach that has earned him widespread respect across the industries that he has served.

Ms. Mascarenhas, President and Chief Executive Officer, welcomes Justin to the Questor team and with his strong, diverse sales and marketing background is confident that he will play a critical role in Questor’s customer relations, business development and future strategic growth.

ABOUT QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.

Questor is a public, international environmental Cleantech company founded in late 1994 and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with field offices located in; Grande Prairie, Alberta; Brighton, Colorado; and Brooksville, Florida. The company is active in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia and is focused on clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions.

Questor designs, manufactures and services high efficiency waste gas combustion systems; as well as, power generation systems and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat. Our proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the effective management of Methane, Hydrogen Sulphide gas, Volatile Organic Hydrocarbons, Hazardous Air Pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance. Questor and its subsidiary, ClearPower Systems are providing solutions for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, cement plant waste heat in addition to a wide variety of oil and gas projects in Canada, throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Western Europe, Russia, Thailand, Indonesia and China. With a focus on solid engineering design, our products enable our clients to operate cost effectively in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner.

Questor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘QST’.

