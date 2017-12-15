Questrade feeds Canadians in need over the holidays

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questrade president and CEO, Edward Kholodenko presented a donation of the equivalent of 150,000 meals to Food Banks Canada on behalf of all of Questrade’s customers and employees in the spirit of the holidays, to help families across the country in need. Mr. Kholodenko and Mimi Lowi-Young, executive director, Food Banks Canada, help sort donations at a local food bank.

“Questrade has been a wonderful partner of Food Banks Canada over the last couple of years helping to provide the equivalent of more than 400,000 meals to Canadians struggling with hunger since the start of our partnership,” said Ms. Lowi-Young.

This donation follows an earlier donation of 150,000 meals made in July to recognize Canada Day and the country’s 150th birthday. As a proudly Canadian company with a longstanding commitment to philanthropy, Questrade is choosing to embody the greatest value of its home country: “caring for one another.” In support of this initiative, Questrade is also encouraging Canadians to join them in donating to their local food bank at www.foodbankscanada.ca.

“While we recognize that food security is a year-round issue for many, and as we close the 150th celebration year of our country, we feel the need to again draw attention to the fact that many need our help to meet their basic daily needs,” explained Mr. Kholodenko. “We strongly believe in supporting our fellow citizens, neighbours and friends and upholding our mission to improve the lives of Canadians. We are humbled to support the more than 850,000 individuals and families who turn to a food bank each month — one third of whom are children in our community — both during this season of giving and more importantly, year-round.”

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada supports a unique network of over 3,000 food-related organizations in every province and territory that assists more than 800,000 Canadians each month. Together our network shares over 200 million pounds of essential, safe, quality food annually, provides social programs that help to foster self-sufficiency, and advocates for policy change that will help create a Canada where no one goes hungry. For more information visit www.foodbankscanada.ca. Follow Food Banks Canada at Facebook.com/FoodBanksCanada and Twitter @FoodBanksCanada.

About Questrade

Questrade (www.questrade.com) is Canada’s fastest growing online brokerage that is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees, and providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to keep more of their money. As a leader and innovator in fintech, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 18 years of challenging status quo as Canada’s fastest-growing online brokerage, over $6 billion in assets and more than 30,000 accounts opened every year, Questrade and its companies provide financial products and services: securities, foreign currency investment, and online wealth management. Questrade has been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for six years in a row. For more information visit www.questrade.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter @Questrade.

