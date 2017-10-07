Quinsam Capital Corporation Announces Increased Offering Size of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quinsam Capital Corporation (“Quinsam”) (CSE:QCA) is pleased to announce that due to increased investor demand, Quinsam is increasing its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see news release dated September 15, 2017) from $2,250,000 to up to $2,550,500. The Offering will now consist of up to 16,966,659 units (“Units”) at a price of CAN$0.15 per Unit, for gross proceeds of approximately $2,550,500 (the “Offering”). Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about October 12, 2017.

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital stock of Quinsam (“Common Share”) and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of CAN$0.30 per Common Share until the date which is twenty-four (24) months following the closing date of the Offering, whereupon the Warrants will expire.

Quinsam intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to purchase financial interests in cannabis companies and for general working capital purposes. On May 10, as part of its strategy to focus on cannabis investments, Quinsam announced a letter of intent to acquire for shares High Standard Royalty Corp.

For certain subscriptions of the Offering, a finder’s fee of cash based on a percentage of the total proceeds raised by finders will be paid, and finder’s warrants (“Finder Warrant”) based on a total of the percentage of the number of Units sold by finders will be paid as part of their fees in connection with their involvement in the Offering. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of CAN $0.15 until the date which is twenty-four (24) months following the closing date of the Offering, whereupon the Finder Warrants will expire.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to persons in the United States absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Quinsam Capital Corporation

Quinsam is a merchant bank based in Canada. Our merchant banking business may encompass a range of activities including acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities and portfolio investments. Quinsam invests its capital for its own account in assets, companies or projects which we believe are undervalued and where we see a viable plan for unlocking such value. We do not invest on behalf of any third party and we do not offer investment advice.

Generally, Quinsam does not believe that individual investments are material reportable events. Quinsam chooses to announce certain investments once the company is certain that it has finished buying its position because the Company feels that this information helps Quinsam’s investors understand its investment decision making process. Generally, Quinsam does not announce the sale of investments.

