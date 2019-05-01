Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Quinsam Reports 2018 Results, Restatement of Prior Results, Announces Dividend and Provides Corporate Update Quinsam Reports 2018 Results, Restatement of Prior Results, Announces Dividend and Provides Corporate Update CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedL-DOS47 Phase II Randomized Study Advances to Second CohortIntelGenx Announces Issuance of Second U.S. Patent for Topical Oral Film TechnologyREMINDER/Media Advisory/Interview and Photo Opportunity: TELUS Pitch, Canada’s largest small business contest returns in 2019 with celebrity launch event