Quinto Resources announces grant of stock options

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quinto Resources Inc. (TSXV:QIT) (“Quinto” or the “Company”) announces that 1,660,000 stock options have been granted to directors pursuant to its stock option plan. Each stock option is exercisable at a price of $0.10 for a period of five years from the date of the grant.

About Quinto

Quinto Resources Inc. (TSXV:QIT) is a Canadian gold exploration company.

For more information, contact:

Carold Breton                                                         
President and Chief Executive Officer                  
Tel : (450) 521-7999                                               

www.quintocorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these “forward-looking” statement.

