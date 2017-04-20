Quorum Announces 2016 Results

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) – Quorum Information Technologies Inc., (TSX VENTURE:QIS) a leading provider of dealership and customer management software and value-added services to the automotive industry, today released its 2016 fourth quarter and year end results.

Maury Marks, Quorum’s President and CEO provided the following comments on the Company’s 2016 year end operational and financial results:

Revenue Type 2016 2015 Growth Support revenue $8,808,171 $7,881,742 12% Add-on revenue 1,574,880 1,114,527 41% New installations revenue 1,544,205 854,435 81% Core revenue subtotal 11,927,256 9,850,704 21% Transitions revenue 251,194 893,774 -72% Integration revenue 0 0 0% Gross revenue $12,178,450 $10,744,478 13%

Customer base – growth in our customer base is a key driver to revenue growth because it increases new installations revenue and recurring Software as a Service “SaaS” support revenue. In FY2016 Quorum completed 27 new rooftop installations and had five rooftop losses (for an annual churn of 1.5%) and ended the year with a total of 325 active installed dealership rooftops. The result is that FY2016 new installations revenue increased by 81% over FY2015 and support revenue for FY2016 increased by 12% over FY2015. Recurring SaaS support revenue represented 72% of total revenue for FY2016.

Sales Backlog – not all dealership rooftops sold in FY2016 were able to be installed during that year and Quorum has 20 sold dealership rooftops that plan to be installed in FY2017 compared to 13 at the end of FY2015 that were installed in FY2016. The profile of newly acquired dealerships has continued to trend towards larger and multi-point operations.

Total Addressable Market (TAM) – in order to increase our TAM, Quorum must complete multi- month projects with vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate to their systems. In January of FY2016 we piloted our first Ford dealership in Canada and in December of FY2016 we piloted our first Nissan dealership in Canada with integration to both Ford and Nissan’s systems. The result is that Quorum can now sell our software to Ford and Nissan dealerships which increases our TAM in Canada by 40%. We plan to continue adding manufacture integration in Canada and the US in 2017 and beyond.

Dealership Utilization – Quorum continues to enhance Communicator, VIP and Sales CRM and we track key dealership utilization metrics related to these areas in a Dealership Success Scorecard below. Getting our dealerships to utilize these areas has the following benefits to Quorum: Drives in training revenue – training visits are up 85% for FY2016 compared to FY2015. Training revenue now represents 78% of Quorum’s total Add-on revenue and Add-on revenue is up 41% in FY2016 over FY2015. Increased customer satisfaction and reference-ability of our customers.

Core Revenue – Core revenue is comprised of Support, Add-on and New installations revenue. Transitions revenue pertains to conversion of dealerships to new server hardware and/or the latest version of Microsoft operating system and database software. Core revenue increased by 21% in FY2016 vs FY2015.

Dealership Success Scorecard1

- Communicator – Dealerships utilizing Communicator: 221 - Messages in FY2016: 4,132,671 - Year over year message growth: 27% - - M3 (VIP only) – Dealerships utilizing VIP: 124 - Total FY2016 incremental Customer Pay revenue: $68,398,154 - Year over year revenue growth: 34% - - Sales CRM – Dealerships trained: 63 - Average Q4 FY2016 utilization of Sales CRM 64% - Total # of dealerships that have moved away from 3rd party CRM systems: 18

1The numbers and dollar figures included in the Dealership Success Scorecard are based on dealership results.

Areas of the Dealer Scorecard Communicator features text, email and instant message functionality that is integrated into the XSELLERATOR workflow. Make More Money (“M3″) is an initiative which focuses on ten XSELLERATOR processes that drive incremental revenue into our dealership customers’ operations. Aggregate data from the Vehicle Inspection Process (“VIP”), which is just one of the ten M3 processes, is shown above. Sales CRM - Quorum continues to make significant enhancements to sales Customer Relationship Management (CRM) features within XSELLERATOR.

Customer Satisfaction metrics are as follows: Each year we conduct two Customer Satisfaction Index (“CSI”) surveys. The combined yearly results are: 2016 reported 87% of dealer principals as “satisfied” or “very satisfied” and 86% of end users as “satisfied” or “very satisfied” overall. 2015 reported 82% of dealer principals as “satisfied” or “very satisfied” and 89% of end users as “satisfied” or “very satisfied” overall. Our monthly Support Center CSI survey continues to report approximately 95% “very satisfied” with the service received from our support team.

Employees – none of the Company’s accomplishments are possible without highly motivated, engaged people. Our sincere thanks to the people that drive Quorum. Every year we measure our staff engagement and we actively work towards improving our job satisfaction and engagement throughout the Company.

Other key financial results highlights for FY2016 are as follows:

Gross margin increased to $6,368K in FY2016, from $5,571K in FY2015, a 14% increase. Gross margin as a percentage of gross revenue remained consistent at 52% in FY2016 compared to FY2015.

in FY2016 compared to FY2015. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and foreign exchange (EBITDA) increased to $1,917K in FY2016 from $1,716K in FY2015. EBITDA as a percent of gross revenue remained consistent at 16% in FY2016 compared to FY2015. Increased gross margin was offset by: Higher salaries and benefits expense due to increased staffing levels. Increased general and administrative costs due to higher office rental expense and an increase in consulting services. During FY2016, the Corporation expanded both the Calgary, Alberta and St. John’s, Newfoundland offices.

in FY2016 compared to FY2015. Increased gross margin was offset by: Income before deferred income tax expense increased to $664K for FY2016 compared to $594K in FY2015.

Net working capital at December 31, 2016 was $5,622K with a current ratio of 5.42, compared to $5,129K at December 31, 2015, with a current ratio of 5.05, an increase of $493K. The increase in working capital is due to due to the increase in cash and accounts receivable during FY2016, offset by an increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities.

Quorum has seen thirteen consecutive quarters of significant revenue growth (over the prior year quarters) and we continue to increase our staffing levels in anticipation of future growth. Our strategy to focus on product innovations, improving product utilization and superior levels of customer service has increased the market demand for our product and services.

Quorum has filed its 2016 consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as at and for the period ended December 31, 2016 and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations adopted by the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Additional information about Quorum will be available on Quorum’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and Quorum’s website at www.QuorumDMS.com.

Financial Highlights Year ended Year ended Year ended December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 December 31, 2014 Gross revenue $ 12,178,450 $ 10,744,478 $ 9,215,768 Direct costs 5,810,362 5,173,396 4,197,747 Gross margin 6,368,088 5,571,082 5,018,021 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 1,916,765 1,716,184 1,476,110 Income before deferred income tax 663,709 593,586 502,087 Net income 493,059 451,714 192,516 Comprehensive income 448,886 709,727 308,761 Basic net income per share $ 0.0096 $ 0.0107 $ 0.0046 Fully diluted net income per share $ 0.0096 $ 0.0107 $ 0.0046 Weighted average number of common shares Basic 51,485,200 42,318,803 41,529,838 Diluted 51,485,200 42,318,803 41,818,297

