Quorum Announces First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – May 4, 2017) - Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE:QIS), a leading provider of dealership and customer management software and value-added services to the automotive industry, intends to release its first quarter 2017 financial and operating results after the market closes on Thursday, May 23, 2017.

A conference call has been scheduled for Friday, May 24, 2017 beginning at 11:00 a.m. MT (13:00 p.m. ET), at which time Maury Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer and Marilyn Bown, Chief Financial Officer will provide a presentation of the results followed by a question and answer period.

Anyone wishing to participate in the call is asked to dial-in using the following numbers and ask for the Quorum Information Technologies Inc. First Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. Callers are asked to dial-in 10-15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Details for anyone wishing to participate in the conference call are:

Local: 1 (403) 451-9838 Toll-Free North America: 1 (888) 231-8191

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 13:45 p.m. MT May 24, 2017 until 21:59 p.m. MT on June 7, 2017, and can be accessed by dialing:

Local: 1 (403) 451-9481 Toll-Free North America: 1 (855) 859-2056 Password#: 12946443

A replay of the conference call will also be available for at least 30 days following the call on Quorum’s website, under the Investors section, at www.quorumdms.com.

Quorum’s first quarter 2017 results investor presentation will also available for download after the press release has been issued, again under the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.quorumdms.com.

About Quorum

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its automotive dealership and customer management system, XSELLERATOR. Quorum offers the system to franchised, independent and some non-automotive dealerships in Canada and the United States. XSELLERATOR automates, integrates and streamlines every process across departments in a dealership. The system includes tools designed to maximize revenue opportunities for dealerships such as Customer Relationship Management and service inspection and quoting processes. Quorum is a Microsoft partner and XSELLERATOR is developed with modern mobile-enabled technology. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS and in 2016 was selected to the TSX Venture 50®, an annual ranking of the strongest performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. For additional information please go to www.QuorumDMS.com.

