Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS

CALGARY, Alberta, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quorum Information Technologies (Quorum) (TSX VENTURE:QIS), the company and DMS that drives your dealership’s revenue, announced the completion of its first installation of XSELLERATOR in a Ford dealership in the United States in February. The Midwestern dealership, is fully operational with the system and already enjoying the many benefits that XSELLERATOR has to offer. Quorum had certified its dealership management system with Ford for use by Canadian dealerships in 2016.

According to Mark Allen, Quorum’s Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Services, “We are very excited to be able to serve Ford and Lincoln dealerships in the US now, and grateful to our customer for being our first installation to kick things off for 2018. The installation went well and the staff is already humming along – even looking forward to taking advantage of XSELLERATOR’s more advanced features.”

“We anticipate that the Ford and Lincoln franchised dealer community in the US will welcome the addition of our industry-leading DMS as an excellent choice for their operation, just as they did in Canada, where we now have a number of Ford dealerships installed,” added Allen.

Quorum invites all Ford and Lincoln dealerships to come see XSELLERATOR for themselves at the NADA Show in Las Vegas March 23rd – 25th, 2018 (Booth #3693C). To schedule a demonstration, please visit www.QuorumDMS.com/NADA2018. Dealerships viewing a demo at the show will be awarded a complimentary American Express gift card as a “thank you” for their time.

About Quorum

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its automotive dealership and customer management system, XSELLERATOR. Quorum offers the system to franchised, independent and some non-automotive dealerships in Canada and the United States. XSELLERATOR automates, integrates and streamlines every process across departments in a dealership. The system includes tools designed to maximize revenue opportunities for dealerships such as Customer Relationship Management and service inspection and quoting processes. Quorum is a Microsoft partner and XSELLERATOR is developed with modern mobile-enabled technology. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS and in 2016 was selected to the TSX Venture 50®, an annual ranking of the strongest performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. For additional information please go to www.QuorumDMS.com.

