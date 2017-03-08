Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Rackspace Delivering Managed Services for Google Cloud Platform Rackspace Delivering Managed Services for Google Cloud Platform Rackspace Delivering Managed Services for Google Cloud Platform RecommendedCanadian High Income Equity Fund Renews Normal Course Issuer BidKateeva Expands Silicon Valley Headquarters; Doubles Manufacturing Space to Fulfill Demand for Inkjet Printing Production Equipment for OLED DisplaysNAFSA Executive Director Gary Davis Visits Capitol Hill