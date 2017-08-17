Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Radian Integrates with Path to Offer Mortgage Insurance Radian Integrates with Path to Offer Mortgage Insurance Radian Integrates with Path to Offer Mortgage Insurance RecommendedRadian Integrates with Path to Offer Mortgage InsuranceGlobal Professional Services Firm Goes All In for Collaboration with Avaya Team Engagement for Midsize BusinessesAddictive Mobility Strengthens its Executive Management Team with Shannan LaMorre as VP of Operations