Rainmaker Worldwide Appoints D. Bruce Macdonald to Board of Directors

PETERBOROUGH, Ontario, March 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE — Rainmaker Worldwide (OTC:RAKR) announces the appointment of D. Bruce Macdonald to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

In addition to his regular duties on the Board, Mr. Macdonald will serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Macdonald has extensive experience in the financial services industry and corporate governance. Most recently, he was Head of Commodities for RBC Capital Markets and Co-CEO of RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corp. where he led RBC’s Discretionary Capital Group in the Bahamas. Previously, he was Head of Wholesale Technology and Operations for RBC’s Capital Markets and Wealth Management businesses.

Mr. Macdonald was Chief Operating Officer for RBC Capital Markets and a member of the RBC Capital Markets Operating Committee, a role he held for 12 years. He was an Executive Vice President of Royal Bank of Canada and served as President of RBC Dominion Securities Inc. from 2005 – 2015.

Michael O’Connor, President of Rainmaker Worldwide, said, “I am extremely pleased to have Mr. Macdonald join the Rainmaker Board and Chair our Audit Committee. He will be invaluable to Rainmaker’s future development in terms of capital markets guidance, corporate and project financing, governance best practices, and overall strategic advice and direction. Adding Bruce to our Board is an important step in our ongoing process of enhancing corporate governance as we prepare for up-listing to the OTCQB exchange.”

Bruce Macdonald said, “I am honored to be joining the Board of Rainmaker Worldwide and fully support their efforts to capture the vast opportunities in the global water sector. I have strong confidence in the Rainmaker management team and their proprietary technology. The company is ideally positioned to make a meaningful and sustainable difference in a world where the availability of drinking water has reached crisis levels in so many regions.”

About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC:RAKR) is headquartered in Peterborough, Canada, with an innovation and manufacturing center in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Our patented water technology provides economical drinking water at scale wherever it’s needed.

Our key global markets are:

The humanitarian sector where we are helping to bring safe drinking water to over 800 million people who are living without access to clean water The commercial sector with a focus on oil and gas, agri-food and mining that needs a cost-effective, environmentally-friendly solution for cleaning their wastewater

Rainmaker builds two types of scalable, energy-efficient, fresh water-producing technologies:

Air-to-Water, which harvests fresh water from the air Water-to-Water, which transforms seawater or polluted water into drinking water

The technology is both wind and solar powered, is deployable anywhere, and leaves no carbon traces. We also offer options for hybrid, grid and diesel-powered models.

Our goal is to become a global leader in solving the worldwide water crisis. Simply put, we’re creating safe, drinking water where little or none exists. And, we offer innovative solutions to economically produce pure water from commercial waste water streams and creating significant environmental benefits in the process.

Interested parties can access additional information about Rainmaker on the Company’s website located at http://www.rainmakerww.com.

For more information please contact:

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Michael O’Connor

info@rainmakerww.com

+1-877-334-3820

www.rainmakerww.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates, and projections about the growth of Rainmaker’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates, and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time. Rainmaker undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.