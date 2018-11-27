Raise Production Inc. Announces Granting of Stock Options

CBJ Newsmakers

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Raise Production Inc. (TSX-V: RPC) (“Raise” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted 150,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.19 per share. The stock options have been granted to a director of the Company under the Company’s stock option plan and will have a five-year term. The options granted will be subject to a four month hold period and will vest over a three-year period.

About Raise Production Inc.

The Company is an innovative oilfield service company that focuses its efforts on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas wells.

