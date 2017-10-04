Raise Production Inc. Announces USA Business Expansion

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Oct. 4, 2017) - Raise Production Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RPC) (“Raise” or the “Company”) announces the expansion of its product line sales into the United States.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement with a major USA service provider. The distribution agreement is based on the success of Raise’s High Angle Lift Solution (“HALS“) and its cutting edge artificial lift equipment in the lateral section of horizontal wellbores, the Horizontal Artificial Recovery Technology (“HART“). The distributor has agreed to pre-purchase inventory for the initial customer trials in various Permian locations.

The HALS and HART systems when installed separately and together can significantly impact higher productivity basins leading to increased recoverable reserves for clients. The Company has referred to the HART system in previous press releases as the Horizontal Wellbore Production System or System.

Endurance Lift Solutions, LLC (“Endurance”) will distribute and service the Company’s products exclusively in the Permian and Bakken basins. Endurance currently has over 140 Master Service Agreements (MSAs) with exploration and production companies supported and serviced by 23 locations throughout the continental U.S. Endurance provides a complete line of high quality steel sucker rods and downhole pumps, as well as the market’s most advanced fiberglass sucker rod, and a full line of plunger lift equipment and services.

Endurance, a privately held company, was created to pursue growth opportunities in the artificial lift space, and is complemented by other artificial lift-related businesses including Catalyst Artificial Lift, Multi Products Company and CDI Oilfield Services (Romania). Endurance is owned by funds managed by private equity firms Crestview Partners and B29 Investments.

The distribution agreement is effective immediately and the Company will be conducting open houses in conjunction with Endurance in the Permian basin in October 2017.

About Raise Production Inc.

The Company is an innovative oilfield service company that focuses its efforts on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional horizontal oil and gas wells.

