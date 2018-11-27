Raleigh Radiology selects Client Outlook as Vendor of Choice for Integrated Clinical and Diagnostic Viewing

CBJ Newsmakers

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Client Outlook, a leading provider of FDA Class II enterprise diagnostic and clinical image viewing solutions, announced today it has been selected as the vendor of choice by Raleigh Radiology to support clinical and diagnostic viewing throughout its entire enterprise system.

Raleigh Radiology is the oldest and most experienced radiology practice in the North Carolina Research Triangle Park that includes Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill. Delivering high value imaging services since 1950, Raleigh Radiology has become a leader in radiology, exemplified by numerous achievements including the first facility to provide Wake County with digital mammography, 3D breast tomosynthesis, and workflow management for sub-specialized radiologists.

Raleigh was looking for a way to improve efficiency and wanted a uniform viewing solution that would make it easier for referring physicians and radiologists to collaborate. The eUnityTM viewing platform solved this challenge and will deliver unprecedented performance to all patient care providers in Raleigh’s complex multi-site system. An extremely tight integration with Raleigh’s VNA from Mach7 will significantly improve image access while the speed and viewing features will satisfy the needs for enterprise viewing and radiology reading.

eUnity is healthcare’s first Smartviewer, an advanced HTML5-based platform designed to support the imaging evolution from hospital department to healthcare enterprise. Engineered on a flexible zero-footprint architecture, eUnity gives healthcare systems the power to consolidate viewers across the enterprise. This translates into a highly efficient viewing experience because all patient care stakeholders are using the same platform and same user interface. Additionally, eUnity runs on a virtual machine which reduces the dependence on expensive heavy hardware driven solutions, making it easy to deploy and support.

“eUnity is a lightweight, clean solution that is responsive and has smooth performance,” said Ryan Halos, Vice President, Information Technology and Business Development, Raleigh Radiology. “We need to support diverse users and complex workflows throughout our system. eUnity’s zero-footprint single platform framework is the only solution that has the agility to morph into a multi-purpose viewer for everyone.” Halos added, “The unique hybrid streaming approach is impressive and will provide huge improvement to image quality.”

“We are excited to support Raleigh Radiology, as eUnity was specifically designed for this type of enterprise system,” said John Marshall, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Client Outlook. “eUnity supports large scale integration and delivers outstanding viewing performance. Sites like Raleigh Radiology showcase the undeniable efficiency that a single, true enterprise viewing solution can deliver.” Marshall added, “We look forward to helping Raleigh further their commitment to providing patients and referring physicians with superior imaging services and subspecialty expertise.”

About Client Outlook

Client Outlook Inc. is a healthcare technology company focused exclusively on empowering the image viewing evolution from hospital department to healthcare enterprise through an innovative software platform called eUnity. Uniquely designed as a zero-footprint viewing solution but purpose-built as in integration platform, eUnity gives all patient care stakeholders equal access to images for clinical viewing and diagnostic radiology reading. This powerful foundation cultivates a boundary-less enterprise that manages change and is prepared for future growth. Visit www.clientoutlook.com for more information.

About Raleigh Radiology

Raleigh Radiology is Wake County’s oldest radiology practice. Our team of 35 and growing, board- certified radiologists are truly dedicated individuals. Together, their combined knowledge and broad sub-specialized expertise is unparalleled – making Raleigh Radiology not only the oldest, but the most experienced practice in the triangle. Raleigh Radiology has six free-standing outpatient imaging facilities throughout Wake and Johnston counties. Raleigh Radiology Associates provides professional services for all WakeMed Hospital facilities. At Raleigh Radiology, our goal is to provide the highest quality cost effective outpatient imaging while offering compassionate care for our patients. Visit www.raleighrad.com for more information.

