Rambler Metals & Mining PLC: Filing of Meeting Materials

Rambler Metals and Mining plc Announces Filing of Meeting Materials

London, England & Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Following a change of fiscal year end from July 31 to December 31, Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) (Rambler or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has filed and mailed its management information circular (the Circular) and Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the five month period ended December 31, 2016 to holders of its ordinary shares in connection with its annual general and special meeting to be held at 10:30 a.m. (BST) on June 29, 2017 at the offices of Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, One Churchill Place, Level 20, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5RD, England. The Circular is also available on the Company’s website www.ramblermines.com.

ABOUT RAMBLER METALS AND MINING

Rambler is a mining and development company that in November 2012 brought its first mine into commercial production. Rambler has a 100 per cent ownership in the Ming Copper-Gold Mine, a fully operational base and precious metals processing facility and year round bulk storage and shipping facility; all located on the Baie Verte peninsula, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Along with the Ming Mine, Rambler also owns 100 per cent of the former producing Little Deer/ Whales Back copper mines and has strategic investment in the former producing Hammerdown gold mine.

Rambler is dual listed in London under AIM:RMM and in Canada under TSX-V:RAB.

