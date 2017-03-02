Rambler Metals & Mining PLC: Hammerdown PFS

BAIE VERTE, NL–(Marketwired – Mar 2, 2017) – Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (TSX VENTURE: RAB) (AIM: RMM)

2 March 2017

Maritime Resources Corp. Releases Pre-Feasibility Results for the Hammerdown Gold Mine

London, England – Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada – Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSX VENTURE: RAB) (AIM: RMM) (“Rambler” or “the Company”), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer today advises that Maritime Resources Corp (TSX VENTURE: MAE) (‘Maritime’) has announced the pre-feasibility study (‘PFS’) results for their 100 per cent owned Hammerdown Gold Project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Full details can be found on Maritime’s website.

http://www.maritimeresourcescorp.com

ABOUT RAMBLER METALS AND MINING

Rambler is a mining and development company that in November 2012 brought its first mine into commercial production. Rambler has a 100 per cent ownership in the Ming Copper-Gold Mine, a fully operational base and precious metals processing facility and year round bulk storage and shipping facility; all located on the Baie Verte peninsula, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Rambler’s ongoing Phase II plans are to increase mine and mill production to 1,250 mtpd by mid calendar 2017. This initial expansion has been fully funded through CEII’s investment. Rambler will also continue advancing engineering studies on ore pre-concentration (DMS) and shaft rehabilitation with a view to further increase production to 2,000 mtpd at the Ming Mine.

Along with the Ming Mine, Rambler also owns 100 per cent of the former producing Little Deer/ Whales Back copper mines and has a strategic investment in Maritime Resources Corp. and the past producing Hammerdown gold mine.

