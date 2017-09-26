Rand Capital to Present at Sidoti & Company Fall 2017 Conference

BUFFALO, NY–(Marketwired – September 26, 2017) – Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: RAND) (“Rand”) today announced that Allen F. (“Pete”) Grum, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel P. Penberthy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2017 Conference on Thursday, September 28, 2017 in New York City.

The Company’s presentation will begin at 3:05 p.m. ET. A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.randcapital.com. An archive of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the website, along with a transcript once available.

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL

Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) provides investors the ability to participate in venture capital opportunities through an investment in the Company’s stock. Rand is a Business Development Company (BDC), and its first wholly-owned subsidiary is licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). Its second SBIC is undergoing the approval process with the SBA. Rand focuses its equity investments in early or expansion stage companies and generally lends to more mature companies. Rand looks for strong leadership who is bringing to market new or unique products, technologies or services that have a high potential for growth. Additional information can be found at the Company’s website where it regularly posts information: http://www.randcapital.com/.