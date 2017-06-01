Randgold Resources: Block listing Interim Review

Thursday, June 1, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS–(Marketwired – Jun 1, 2017) – Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
Nasdaq Trading Symbol: GOLD

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 01 June 2017

   
Name of applicant: RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Name of scheme: Randgold Resources Limited Share Option Scheme Randgold Resources Limited Restricted Share Scheme Randgold Resources Limited Co-Investment Plan
Period of return: From: 1 December 2016 To: 31 May 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 679 481 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 1,100,000 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each in relation to the Randgold Resources Limited Restricted Share Scheme; and 300,000 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each in relation to the Randgold Resources Limited Co-Investment Plan.
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 20 500 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each under the Randgold Resources Limited Share Option Scheme; 188 600 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each under the Randgold Resources Limited Restricted Share Scheme; and 26 363 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each under the Randgold Resources Limited Co-Investment Plan.
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1 844 018 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each
         
Name of contact: Martin Welsh
Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 1534 735333

