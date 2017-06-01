Randgold Resources: Block listing Interim Review
JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS–(Marketwired – Jun 1, 2017) – Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
Nasdaq Trading Symbol: GOLD
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
Date: 01 June 2017
|Name of applicant:
|RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|Name of scheme:
|Randgold Resources Limited Share Option Scheme Randgold Resources Limited Restricted Share Scheme Randgold Resources Limited Co-Investment Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 December 2016
|To:
|31 May 2017
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|679 481 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|1,100,000 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each in relation to the Randgold Resources Limited Restricted Share Scheme; and 300,000 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each in relation to the Randgold Resources Limited Co-Investment Plan.
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|20 500 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each under the Randgold Resources Limited Share Option Scheme; 188 600 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each under the Randgold Resources Limited Restricted Share Scheme; and 26 363 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each under the Randgold Resources Limited Co-Investment Plan.
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|1 844 018 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each
|Name of contact:
|Martin Welsh
|Telephone number of contact:
|+44 (0) 1534 735333
