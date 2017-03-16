Thursday, March 16, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Randgold Resources: Holding(s) in Company

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS–(Marketwired – Mar 16, 2017) – Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
(“Randgold Resources” or the “Company”)

Jersey, Channel Islands, 16 March 2017

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:ii Randgold Resources Limited
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached X
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify):  
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:iii BlackRock, Inc.
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv		  
5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:v 14 March, 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified: 15 March, 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: vi, vii Financial Instruments holding for BlackRock, Inc. has gone above 10%
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares if possible using
the ISIN CODE		   Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		   Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number of
Shares		   Number of
Voting
Rights		   Number
of shares		   Number of voting
rights		   % of voting rights x
Direct   Direct xi   Indirect xii   Direct   Indirect
GB00B01C3S32   7,510,459   7,510,459   N/A   N/A   5,951,061   N/A   6.33%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		   Expiration
date xiii		   Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		   Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/ converted.		   % of voting
rights
Securities Lending           1,942,866   2.06%
American Depository Receipt           8,588,268   9.14%
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		   Exercise price   Expiration date xvii   Exercise/
Conversion periodxviii		   Number of voting rights instrument refers to   % of voting rights xix, xx
CFD               70,389   Nominal   Delta
0.07%   0.07%
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rights   Percentage of voting rights
16,552,584   17.62%
     

Please click on the following link to view the full announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6449Z_1-2017-3-16.pdf

