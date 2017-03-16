Randgold Resources: Holding(s) in Company
JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS–(Marketwired – Mar 16, 2017) – Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
(“Randgold Resources” or the “Company”)
Jersey, Channel Islands, 16 March 2017
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:ii
|Randgold Resources Limited
|2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|X
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:iii
|BlackRock, Inc.
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:v
|14 March, 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|15 March, 2017
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: vi, vii
|Financial Instruments holding for BlackRock, Inc. has gone above 10%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
|Class/type of
shares if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number of
Shares
|Number of
Voting
Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
|GB00B01C3S32
|7,510,459
|7,510,459
|N/A
|N/A
|5,951,061
|N/A
|6.33%
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date xiii
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|Securities Lending
|1,942,866
|2.06%
|American Depository Receipt
|8,588,268
|9.14%
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date xvii
|Exercise/
Conversion periodxviii
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights xix, xx
|CFD
|70,389
|Nominal
|Delta
|0.07%
|0.07%
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|16,552,584
|17.62%
Please click on the following link to view the full announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6449Z_1-2017-3-16.pdf
