Randgold Resources: Holding(s) in Company
JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS–(Marketwired – Feb 3, 2017) – Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD)(LSE: RRS)
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
(“Randgold Resources” or the “Company”)
Jersey, Channel Islands, 3 February 2017
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:ii
|Randgold Resources Limited
|2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:iii
|BlackRock, Inc.
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:v
|1 February, 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|2 February, 2017
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: vi, vii
|Financial Instruments holding for BlackRock, Inc. has gone below 10%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix
|Class/type of
shares if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous to the triggering transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number of
Shares
|Number of
Voting
Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
|GB00B01C3S32
|7,019,402
|7,019,402
|N/A
|N/A
|7,510,459
|N/A
|8.01%
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
datexiii
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxiv
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|Securities Lending
|531,516
|0.56%
|American Depository Receipt
|8,451,810
|9.01%
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9627V_1-2017-2-3.pdf
Contacts:
RNS
Customer
Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com
http://www.rns.com
Recommended