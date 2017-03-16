Randgold Resources: Holding(s) in Company
JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS–(Marketwired – Mar 16, 2017) – Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
(“Randgold Resources” or the “Company”)
Jersey, Channel Islands, 16 March 2017
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:ii
|Randgold Resources Limited
|2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|X
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:iii
|BlackRock, Inc.
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:v
|14 March, 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|15 March, 2017
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: vi, vii
|Financial Instruments holding for BlackRock, Inc. has gone above 10%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
|Class/type of
shares if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number of
Shares
|Number of
Voting
Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
|GB00B01C3S32
|7,510,459
|7,510,459
|N/A
|N/A
|5,951,061
|N/A
|6.33%
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date xiii
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|Securities Lending
|1,942,866
|2.06%
|American Depository Receipt
|8,588,268
|9.14%
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration
date xvii
|Exercise/
Conversion period xviii
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights xix, xx
|CFD
|70,389
|Nominal
|Delta
|0.07%
|0.07%
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|16,552,584
|17.62%
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
|Name
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|BlackRock, Inc.
|Trident Merger, LLC
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock International Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|BlackRock Cayco Limited
|BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited
|BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|1.56%
|8.79%
|10.35%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
|13. Additional information:
|BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
|14. Contact name:
|Marc-Oliver Lesch
|15. Contact telephone number:
|020 7743 3650
RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:
|Chief Executive
Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+44 779 775 2288
|Financial Director
Graham Shuttleworth
+44 1534 735 333
+44 779 771 1338
|Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: [email protected]
Contact:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
[email protected]
http://www.rns.com
