Randgold Resources: Holding(s) in Company

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS–(Marketwired – Mar 16, 2017) – Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
(“Randgold Resources” or the “Company”)

Jersey, Channel Islands, 16 March 2017

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi  
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:ii Randgold Resources Limited  
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):  
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights    
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached   X
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments   X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights    
Other (please specify):    
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:iii BlackRock, Inc.  
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
 (if different from 3.):iv		  
5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:v 14 March, 2017  
6. Date on which issuer notified: 15 March, 2017  
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: vi, vii Financial Instruments holding for BlackRock, Inc. has gone above 10%  
8. Notified details:  
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares if possible using
the ISIN CODE		   Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		   Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number of
Shares		   Number of
Voting
Rights		   Number
of shares		   Number of voting
rights		   % of voting rights x
Direct   Direct xi   Indirect xii   Direct   Indirect
GB00B01C3S32   7,510,459   7,510,459   N/A   N/A   5,951,061   N/A   6.33%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		   Expiration
date xiii		   Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		   Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/ converted.		   % of voting
rights
Securities Lending           1,942,866   2.06%
American Depository Receipt           8,588,268   9.14%
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		   Exercise price   Expiration 
date xvii		   Exercise/
Conversion period xviii		   Number of voting rights instrument refers to   % of voting rights xix, xx
CFD               70,389   Nominal   Delta
0.07%   0.07%
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rights   Percentage of voting rights
16,552,584   17.62%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
 
Name   % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold   % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold   Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Group Limited            
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC            
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC            
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.            
BlackRock Fund Advisors            
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
Trident Merger, LLC            
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.            
BlackRock Advisors, LLC            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.            
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Group Limited            
BlackRock International Limited            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC            
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC            
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.            
BlackRock Fund Advisors            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.            
BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC            
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited            
BlackRock Cayco Limited            
BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited            
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK            
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Group Limited            
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited   1.56%   8.79%   10.35%
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Group Limited            
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited            
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC            
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP            
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC            
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.            
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.            
BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC            
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited            
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Group Limited            
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.            
             
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:  
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:  
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:  
13. Additional information:   BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
14. Contact name:   Marc-Oliver Lesch
15. Contact telephone number:   020 7743 3650
 

RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive
Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+44 779 775 2288		   Financial Director
Graham Shuttleworth
+44 1534 735 333
+44 779 771 1338		   Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: [email protected]

Contact:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
[email protected]
http://www.rns.com

