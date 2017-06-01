Randgold Resources: Notification of major interest in shares

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attached:ii Randgold Resources Limited

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights ¨

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached X

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ¨

Other (please specify): ¨

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation:iii BlackRock, Inc.

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):iv

5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached:v 30 May, 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified: 31 May, 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or

reached:vi, vii Financial Instruments holding for BlackRock, Inc. has gone below 10%