Randgold Resources: Notification of major interest in shares

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS–(Marketwired – Jun 1, 2017) – Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
Nasdaq Trading Symbol: GOLD

Jersey, Channel Islands, 1 June 2017

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:ii		 Randgold Resources Limited 
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):  
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  ¨
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached  X
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments  X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  ¨
Other (please specify): ¨
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:iii		 BlackRock, Inc. 
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
 (if different from 3.):iv		  
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:v		 30 May, 2017 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 31 May, 2017 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:vi, vii		  
Financial Instruments holding for BlackRock, Inc. has gone below 10% 
8. Notified details: 
A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix
Class/type of
shares if possible using
the ISIN CODE		   Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		   Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		   Number
of
Voting
Rights		   Number
of shares		   Number of voting
rights		   % of voting rights x
Direct   Direct xi   Indirect xii   Direct   Indirect
GB00B01C3S32   7,899,874   7,899,874   N/A   N/A   8,021,513   N/A   8.53%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		   Expiration
datexiii		   Exercise/
Conversion Periodxiv		   Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		   % of voting
rights
Securities Lending           6,485   0.00%
American Depository Receipt           8,945,883   9.51%
 

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8201G_1-2017-6-1.pdf

