Randgold Resources: Tongon back at work after sit-in ends

TONGON BACK AT WORK AFTER SIT-IN ENDS

Tongon, Côte d’Ivoire, 1 February 2017 - Employees who had staged a sit-in at Randgold Resources’ Tongon mine returned to work today after management, together with representatives of central and local authorities, negotiated a settlement with them.

