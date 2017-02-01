Randgold Resources: Tongon back at work after sit-in ends
JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS–(Marketwired – Feb 1, 2017) – Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
TONGON BACK AT WORK AFTER SIT-IN ENDS
Tongon, Côte d’Ivoire, 1 February 2017 - Employees who had staged a sit-in at Randgold Resources’ Tongon mine returned to work today after management, together with representatives of central and local authorities, negotiated a settlement with them.
|RANDGOLD ENQUIRIES:
|Chief Executive
Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+44 779 775 2288
|Financial Director
Graham Shuttleworth
+44 1534 735 333
+44 779 771 1338
|Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: randgold@dpapr.com
Website: www.randgoldresources.com
Please click on associated PDF Document to view the full announcement:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7985V_1-2017-2-1.pdf
Contacts:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com
http://www.rns.com