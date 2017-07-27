Rapier Announces Closing of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – July 27, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Rapier Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RPR) (“Rapier” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, subject to final regulatory approval, it has closed the final tranche of its private placement announced on June 21, 2017 through the issuance of 410,000 flow through shares (the “Shares“), at a price of $0.10, for second tranche proceeds of $41,000, for a total financing of $501,000. The Shares from this second tranche are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on November 28, 2017. No finder’s fees are payable in respect of the final tranche of the financing.

Registered and Records Office

The Company also announces that effective immediately, it has moved its corporate and Registered and Records Office to Suite 1080, 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2X1.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

David Lotan, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or the benefit of, any person in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release constitutes forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company’s current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including that the Company is able to procure personnel, equipment and supplies required for its exploration activities in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis and that actual results of exploration activities are consistent with management’s expectations. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among others, that actual results of the Company’s exploration activities will be different than those expected by management and that the Company will be unable to obtain financing, or will experience delays in obtaining any required government approvals or be unable to procure required equipment and supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.