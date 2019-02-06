RavenQuest and Bonify Announce One-Year Extension of Services Agreement

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (the “Company” or “RavenQuest”) – (CSE: RQB, OTCQB: RVVQF, Frankfurt: 1IT) announces that RavenQuest will continue to provide management & consulting services to Bonify Holdings Corporation (“Bonify”) under a one-year contract extension. The one-year extension will begin when the initial three-month contract expires at the end of March 2019, taking the entire term of the services agreement through March 2020.

Bonify Chairman, Jeff Dyck, stated that “the corrective action taken by RavenQuest has been very well received by the regulators. Health Canada has acknowledged the significant progress made inside our facility with respect to Quality Management Systems. Our recent suspension was related to past issues.”

“We’re extremely impressed with the professionalism and expertise with which the RavenQuest team has methodically handled our compliance challenges, and fully expect to resume full cannabis sales activities in the near term with RavenQuest steering our production and quality assurance,” Dyck continued.

RavenQuest BioMed Inc. is a diversified publicly traded cannabis company with divisions focused upon cannabis production, management services & consulting and specialized research & development. RavenQuest is a licensed producer with facilities located in Markham, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta. RavenQuest maintains a research partnership with Montreal’s McGill University focused upon cultivar (strain) recognition, plant stabilization and yield maximization of the cannabis plant. The Company focuses on partnerships with Indigenous communities.

