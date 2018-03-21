RavenQuest Begins Trading on Frankfurt Exchange Under Symbol “1IT”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (the “Company” or “RavenQuest”) – (CSE:RQB) (OTCQB:RVVQF) (Frankfurt:1IT) is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with immediate effect. RavenQuest’s common shares commenced trading under the symbol “1IT”.

RavenQuest CEO, George Robinson, stated that “trading on the Frankfurt Exchange gives our capital markets exposure to a truly global reach, providing ease of access, transparency and peace of mind for European and international investors. Truly global companies have a presence in Europe and we are very excited for our company to have this listing.”

“The Cannabis Act federally legalizes the adult recreational use of cannabis in Canada. Having passed through the House of Commons, the bill is now in the final stages of the legislative process. Canada’s cannabis-friendly investment climate is a unique opportunity in this rapidly growing segment of the global economy, and RavenQuest is an even more unique company within the Canadian cannabis sector. Our focus upon Indigenous communities, our game-changing grow technology, our plant optimization science and our management services all allow for diversified revenue streams and tremendous growth potential. We welcome every opportunity to share our story with the world, and a Frankfurt listing is a big step in that direction,” Robinson continued.

RavenQuest will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “RQB” and the OTCQB under the symbol “RVVQF”.

About RavenQuest BioMed Inc.

RavenQuest BioMed Inc. is a diversified publicly traded cannabis company with divisions focused upon cannabis production, management services and consulting, and specialized research and development.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

RAVENQUEST BIOMED INC.

“George Robinson”

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Mathieu McDonald, Corporate Communications 604-484-1230

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking information” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.