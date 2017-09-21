Razorthink Appoints Murali Mahalingam Chief Strategy Officer

BENGALURU, INDIA–(Marketwired – September 20, 2017) – CYPHER 2017 Analytics Summit – Razorthink Inc., an innovator in Artificial Intelligence Data Science for the Enterprise, today announced the appointment of Murali Mahalingam as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Murali will work with Razorthink Chairman and CEO Gary Oliver to guide the company’s vision of bringing Superintelligence to the enterprise through AI Data Science. In his role as CSO, Murali will guide the company’s go-to-market and execution strategies with a focus on driving transformative business outcomes.

Murali Mahalingam is an accomplished CIO and IT leader with an extensive experience in banking and financial services, manufacturing and product development organizations in the United States and India. Murali served as GM/CIO for ICICI Bank, the largest private bank in India where he led IT strategy, infrastructure and technology investments. Prior to Razorthink, Murali was co-founder & MD for Drastin, a Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing analytics company. Earlier in his career, Murali held IT leadership positions at Sun Microsystems, Juniper Networks, Aruba Networks and NetApp. Murali holds a Master’s Degree in Computer Science from the University of Bridgeport in the U.S. and a BS degree in Engineering from BITS Pilani, India.

“We are delighted to welcome Murali to Razorthink,” said Gary Oliver, Chairman and CEO of Razorthink. “Murali’s deep technology knowledge combined with years of banking leadership will be extremely valuable to the company and to our customers. The financial services industry is a leader in the adoption of Deep Learning AI Data Science because they realize it can be a game-changer for enterprises that need highly accurate, real-time predictive customer insight, fraud detection and risk assessment. With Murali on board, we have strengthened our position to lead the AI Data Science market.”

“As technology disruption permeates across industries and the exponential growth of Big Data surpasses traditional analytics capabilities — organizations in data-centric industries need to tap the power of Artificial Intelligence to predict business outcomes with higher accuracy and speed at scale,” said Murali Mahalingam. “I look forward to working with the Razorthink team to bring the transformative advantages of Deep Learning Data Science to enterprises across the globe.”

Murali is a sought-after speaker at conferences globally and recipient of several awards, most notably an award from the Governor of Reserve Bank of India for Technology Evangelism in Banking on behalf of ICICI Bank.

About Razorthink Inc.

Razorthink is an innovator in Artificial Intelligence Data Science for the Enterprise. The company has created the first Deep Learning AI Data Scientist, Big Brain, which moves organizations beyond human limitations. Big Brain is a Data Science automation platform that generates customized Expert AIs that can predict outcomes in customer behavior, marketing, fraud, risk management and other areas with superior accuracy at scale. Organizations that use Razorthink Expert AIs gain business insights never before possible. Razorthink customers include leading enterprises within banking, financial services and telecommunications. The company is privately held with headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area and Research Labs in Bengaluru, India. For more information, visit www.razorthink.com or follow @razorthinkInc.

