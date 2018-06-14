RBC and WestJet Partner on Loyalty Program

CBJ — WestJet Airlines and Royal Bank of Canada are combining forces to create a new loyalty program that aims to attract disgruntled Aeroplan customers.

WestJet rival Air Canada is preparing to replace Aeroplan in 2020.

The new WestJet and RBC partnership loyalty program will be aclled Ampli with offers and rewards for customers expected to be in place by the end of the year.

The Ampli loyalty program will operate through a mobile app that gives guests instant access to updates about their balance, and also offers WestJet and RBC quick insight into user habits.

The platform will build on RBC’s and WestJet’s existing relationship, which includes a WestJet branded RBC MasterCard.

