ReadyCap Lending, LLC Hires in New Jersey

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ–(Marketwired – Feb 28, 2017) – ReadyCap Lending, LLC (www.rclending.com), a Preferred SBA Lender offering SBA 7(a) financing up to $5 million in major markets nationwide, has hired Matthew Putnam as Sr. Business Development Officer.

Matthew Putnam joins ReadyCap Lending with more than 25-years of SBA Lending experience. His experience will enhance ReadyCap’s visibility in the small business lending arena by providing sound, custom financing solutions focused on helping small businesses start, grow and improve performance

Throughout his loan origination career, Matt has been an active lender specializing in SBA financing options. Specialty areas of financing include owner user commercial real estate, construction to perm financing, business acquisitions and partnership buyout financing, business debt restructures and financing franchisees.

“Matt is a huge addition to our team given his experience and reputation in the industry,” John Moshier, President of ReadyCap said. “His consistency as a top performer along with his leadership skills make him the perfect fit for RCL. Our model is to continue to grow into key markets nationally and leverage these vast sources of experience and industry wisdom. Matt’s addition solidifies our presence as an emerging national SBA resource.”

Matthew Putnam can be reached at (973) 551 8614, [email protected] or visit his LinkedIn profile at: https://linkedin.com/in/mattputnam

ReadyCap is hiring closing and credit support for the growing team of production. To view open positions, visit: http://bit.ly/2bfmFC9

About ReadyCap Lending, LLC

ReadyCap Lending (www.rclending.com) is a licensed small business loan company offering SBA 7(a) loans to small businesses throughout the United States. Available financing ranges from $250,000 to $5 million. With concierge-like personal attention, ReadyCap is set apart by its credit decisions, processing speeds and common-sense, solution-oriented underwriting. Based in Union County, New Jersey, ReadyCap is supported by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC, an investment manager based in New York City with approximately $3 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit http://www.rclending.com or call 888-354-0822.