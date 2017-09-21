Real-time Energy Optimization With Rodan Energy

Mississauga, Ontario, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rodan Energy Solutions Inc. announced today the issuance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office of a US Patent that covers the energy optimization trend sweeping the electricity industry. The patent for invention number 9,671,843 is for Rodan Energy’s Energent EHMS solution and is entitled “computer implemented electrical energy hub management systems and method”. It is for an “energy hub” that allows users to optimize energy usage at sites that employ multiple energy components.

The patented system allows energy hub “managers” to effectively manage their energy requirements and carbon emissions. More specifically, it equips these energy managers with advanced technology, so that they can reduce their overall energy spend while contributing to the development of a sustainable society through the optimal real-time management of their energy demand, production, storage and resulting import or export of energy.

While individual energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies continue to improve, the value of these new efficiencies in aggregate could dramatically increase if supervised by Rodan Energy’s patented Energent EHMS solution. This integrated solution enables facilities to not only monitor their energy production and consumption but to also optimally schedule and control all energy consuming and producing assets to minimize consumption, limit demand, take advantage of different price regimes and manage greenhouse gas emissions. The Energent EHMS solution encompasses all aspects of behind the meter assets, with full consideration of external weather, rates and user preferences drives the overall energy equation to its ultimate objective.

“This unique patented energy optimization capability allows all classes of users to take a holistic view of their total energy spend through the optimal real-time management of their energy demand, production and storage capabilities,” said Chris Reid, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing of Rodan Energy. “The Energent EHMS solution is highly scalable and thus applies equally to industrial, commercial, institutional and even residential HEM applications.”

As the grid moves increasingly towards full distributed generation and storage, both consumers and utilities will see the power and the benefits of the Energent EHMS solution from Rodan Energy.

About Rodan Energy Solutions

Rodan Energy delivers intelligent energy solutions to large consumers, distributors and power producers. With its expertise in metering, demand response, energy analytics and systems engineering, Rodan Energy enables its clients to reduce their total energy spend, enhance power system reliability and help develop a sustainable energy future. Rodan Energy’s Energent division has several micro/macro grid optimization projects underway, including being selected as a vendor for the Ontario Green Button initiative, chosen as a Transformative Energy Innovator by the Ontario Centre of Excellence (Centre for Energy); and recognized as by Northwest Energy Efficiency Alliance as one of the top six companies globally that provide industrial energy management information systems.

Rodan Energy is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario with an Innovation hub in Kitchener‐Waterloo and a Western office in Calgary, Alberta.

For further information on Rodan Energy, please visit www.rodanenergy.com

