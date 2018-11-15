Record Revenues = Job Cuts at CN Rail

CBJ — Despite posting its best quarterly revenue numbers in history, Canadian National Railway followed that up by laying off some non-unionized workers.

The surprising layoffs come less than three weeks after near century-old the company revealed its strong third-quarter numbers. No reason was given for the firings. No locomotive crews or front-line employees were affected. Teamsters Canada union confirmed it had not been informed of any layoffs for its members.

The Montreal-based railway earned a net income of $1.13 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, representing an 18% year-over-year increase.

@CanBizJournal