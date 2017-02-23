Red Hut Metals Signs LOI for Rights to Gold-Bearing Claims in California

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Feb. 23, 2017) - Red Hut Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Red Hut”) (TSX VENTURE:ROB) announces that it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with each of Ray Merry and Ron Coombes of Maple Ridge, B.C. and 0999940 B.C. Ltd, (a private B.C. company owned by Merry) (collectively the “Assignors”) whereby Red Hut will acquire by way of assignment all of the contractual interests held by the Assignors in various patented and located mineral claims (the “Property”) with a history of gold mineralization in Western California, USA (the “Transaction”).

About the Property

The Property includes six parcels which have been fully patented and are owned in fee simple, and thirteen 20-acre mining claims on Bureau of Land Management and US Forest Service property (260 acres), which include several historic mines and a mill site. As additional ground is being added to the Property, details of the Property will be deferred until the land package is fully assembled.

The Proposed Transaction

The Assignors have negotiated the general terms and provisions whereby they can earn a 50% joint venture interest in the Property, or alternatively buy a 100% interest in the Property. To earn a 50% interest in the Property requires the payment of US$175,000 and incurring C$2,000,000 of expenditures on the Property over the course of three years, as follows:

payment of US$25,000 on or before March 28, 2017;

payment of US$25,000 and incurring C$250,000 of expenditures by March 28, 2018;

payment of US$100,000 and incurring an additional C$750,000 of expenditures by March 28, 2019; and

incurring an additional C$1,000,000 of expenditures by March 28, 2020.

Having earned a 50% interest, a joint venture would be formed with the Property owner. Alternatively, a 100% interest in the Property can be acquired for US$5,000,000, at any time, of which one-half can be paid in shares.

As consideration for the assignment, Red Hut will assume all obligations of the Assignors to the Property owner, and has agreed to pay the following to the Assignors:

Following regulatory approval, Red Hut will make a cash payment US$25,000 and issue 1,500,000 Red Hut shares to 0999940 BC Ltd.;

After completing the recommended first year work program of at least C$250,000, Red Hut will issue an additional 1,500,000 Red Hut shares to 0999940 BC Ltd.;

After completing the recommended second year work program of at least $750,000, Red Hut will issue an additional 1,500,000 Red Hut shares to 0999940 BC Ltd.;

In the event that Red Hut elects to acquire the Property for US$5 million, Red Hut will issue an additional 1,500,000 Red Hut shares to 0999940 BC Ltd.

In either event, the Property owner will retain a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty, of which 1.5% NSR can be acquired for US$1,000,000 if the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Property is exercised.

The Transaction was negotiated at arm’s length. The Transaction will constitute a reviewable transaction under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and as such, it will require approval of the Exchange. As no change of control will result, Red Hut will not be required to seek the approval of its shareholders.

Private Placement

In conjunction with the Transaction, Red Hut will undertake, subject to the acceptance of the Exchange, a private placement of at least $1,200,000 in gross proceeds (the “Financing”) through the issuance of at least 12 million units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-quarter of one common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of Red Hut at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of one year. Red Hut expects to pay finders’ fees of not more than 7% (payable in Red Hut shares), and 7% finder’s warrants (with terms similar to the Warrants).

The funds will be used to meet the cash requirements of the Transaction and to undertake the recommended work program for the Property.

Certain Conditions to Transaction

The completion of the Transaction will be subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including:

Red Hut completing the Financing; and

Receipt of Exchange approval of the Transaction and the Financing.

Other Matters

Subject to regulatory approval, a finder’s fee of 5% of the value of the Transaction is payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation of Vancouver, B.C. in the form of Red Hut Shares.

