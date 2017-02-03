Red Pine Exploration Inc. and Augustine Ventures Inc. Complete Plan of Arrangement

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Feb. 3, 2017) -

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RPX) (“Red Pine“) and Augustine Ventures Inc. (CSE:WAW)(CSE:WAW.CN) (“Augustine“) are pleased to announce that Red Pine has completed its previously announced acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Augustine pursuant to an arrangement (the “Arrangement“) under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “OBCA“). The transaction was approved by the Augustine shareholders on January 20, 2017 in accordance with the requirements of the OBCA and an interim order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, and was subsequently approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on February 1, 2017. It is expected that, shortly after the date of this announcement, the common shares of Augustine will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange and Augustine will apply to cease being a reporting issuer in each jurisdiction in Canada in which it currently has such status.

Under the arrangement, each Augustine common share has been exchanged for 0.76 of one Red Pine common share. In completing the Arrangement, Red Pine has issued 100,668,733 Red Pine common shares to former Augustine shareholders. Registered Augustine shareholders should follow the instructions in Augustine’s management information circular dated November 30, 2016 and the letter of transmittal referenced therein in order to obtain certificates representing their Red Pine common shares issued to them under the Arrangement. For beneficial shareholders holding their Augustine common shares through a broker or other person, please contact that broker or other person for instructions and assistance in receiving Red Pine shares issued in exchange for Augustine shares.

In connection with the Arrangement, Dr. Robert Dodds, the former Chief Executive Officer of Augustine, and Michael Newman, the former Chairman of Augustine, were elected as directors of Red Pine. Dr. Robert Dodds will also serve as Executive Director of Mine Development of Red Pine following the completion of the Arrangement.

As a result of the completion of the Arrangement, Augustine is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Red Pine, and Red Pine now holds a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project. The other 40% interest in the Wawa Gold Project is held by Citabar Limited Partnership (“Citabar“) which was a significant shareholder of Augustine and is now a significant shareholder of Red Pine. Red Pine, Augustine and Citabar are parties to an amended joint venture agreement in respect of a joint venture on the Wawa Gold Project, the full text of which can be found under Red Pine’s profile on www.SEDAR.com.

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine said, “On behalf of the Red Pine shareholders, management, staff and I would like to welcome the Augustine shareholders and their overwhelming support of both the project and this plan of arrangement. We will, together, continue to aggressively advance the Wawa Gold Project and now as a combined entity with a 60% interest we are in a much better position to realize the benefits”.

