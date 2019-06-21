Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Red Pine Provides Comparison of 2015-2019 Block Models and Outlines Exploration Activity for the Remainder of 2019 at its Wawa Gold Project Red Pine Provides Comparison of 2015-2019 Block Models and Outlines Exploration Activity for the Remainder of 2019 at its Wawa Gold Project CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedRed Pine Provides Comparison of 2015-2019 Block Models and Outlines Exploration Activity for the Remainder of 2019 at its Wawa Gold ProjectFortuna Reports Results of Annual General MeetingAgraFlora Organics Secures 51,500 Sq. Ft Edibles Manufacturing Facility; Anticipates Q1 2020 Receipt of Health Canada Sales and Processing Licenses