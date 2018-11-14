Redfund Client Winterlife To List As CBD Global

CBJ Newsmakers

Second Redfund Portfolio Client Set to List On Public Markets Benefiting All Redfund Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redfund Capital Corp (CSE: LOAN) (Frankfurt: O3X4) (OTC: PNNRF) (“Redfund” or the “Company”) is pleased to update operations of Winterlife Inc. and WinterlifeCBD (“WL”)

Although THC is popular, marijuana itself has more than 60 cannabinoids, each with its own known set of healing effects. High CBD and low THC products have very minimal psychoactive effects. In cannabis, other than THC, CBD is the most common cannabinoid and is well known to treat, help and prevent seizures, nausea, anxiety, depression, inflammation, psychosis, and is believed to prevent cancer. With over 33 states now having medical cannabis programs, the reality of CBD healing powers are finally surfacing.

Many practitioners continue to prescribe CBD while waiting for the world to fully legalize CBD treatments for pain and other solutions. Winterlife has responded to this need with an inventive assortment of high CBD products with their launching of WinterlifeCBD.

WL is embarking on a vast, multi-state USA expansion by branding a new set of WinterlifeCBD products and a Canadian introduction, once CBD is acceptable in edibles in the country. Additionally, with the advisory services of Redfund’s First Euro Cannabis, the European subsidiary launch for its clients’ CBD products, will be organized with a jump-off in Switzerland where CBD products have been implemented and are currently being sold in most retail stores including international airports.

“The Winterlife brand exuberates a crisp and clean natural feeling. Organic and vegan to appeal to the free spirit of many patients including millennials looking to find a solution to their stress and anxiety conditions. With a goal of helping Winterlife become a public company in the second quarter of 2019, this superior brand will be easily identifiable as any other national or globally recognized cookies and snacks company,” stated Meris Kott, CEO, Redfund Capital Corp.

Redfund Capital announced that it completed its first financing with Winterlife Inc. on November 5, 2018. Redfund and WL signed a 2 year term convertible secured promissory note on November 1, 2018 for CDN $1,000,000 at an annual interest rate of 14% .

About Redfund Capital

Redfund intends to provide debt and equity funding in the mid-to-late stages of a target company’s development, or in technologies that are developed and validated by revenues. The present focus of the merchant bank is on medical cannabis, hemp and CBD-related, healthcare-related target companies.

For further information please visit www.redfundcapital.com

For more information on Redfund Capital contact Meris Kott CEO 604.484.8989 or info@redfundcapital.com

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company’s profile.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward–looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively “forward-looking information”) as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated”, “anticipates” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.