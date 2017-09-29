Redhawk Announces Results of AGM
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redhawk Resources, Inc. (“Redhawk” or the “Company”) (TSX:RDK) (FWB:QF7) announces the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday, September 28, 2017 (the “Meeting”).
At the Meeting, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put before the Meeting, including the re-election of all five incumbent director nominees as follows:
|For
|% For
|Withheld
|% Withheld
|R. Joe Sandberg
|23,887,676
|99.90
|25,000
|0.10
|J. Stephen Barley
|23,907,676
|99.98
|5,000
|0.02
|Steven C. Bastable
|23,907,676
|99.98
|5,000
|0.02
|Kevin Puil
|23,907,676
|99.98
|5,000
|0.02
|Arthur Ratte
|23,907,676
|99.98
|5,000
|0.02
Shareholders also voted in favour of re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration.
A total of 36,595,352 Redhawk shares were voted, representing 22.87% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the Meeting.
About Redhawk
Redhawk is a Canadian-based resource exploration and development company with a focus on the continued advancement of the Copper Creek copper-molybdenum project in San Manuel, Arizona. The advanced Copper Creek Arizona property consists of approximately 75 km² of contiguous patented and unpatented mining claims and state prospecting permits, located about 112 km northeast of Tucson, Arizona.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“J. Stephen Barley”
J. Stephen Barley, Executive Chairman
For more information, please contact:
J. Stephen Barley, Executive Chairman
Tel: 604-633-5088
Email: info@redhawkresources.com
Website: www.redhawkresources.com