Redhawk Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redhawk Resources, Inc. (“Redhawk” or the “Company”) (TSX:RDK) (FWB:QF7) announces the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday, September 28, 2017 (the “Meeting”).

At the Meeting, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put before the Meeting, including the re-election of all five incumbent director nominees as follows:

For % For Withheld % Withheld R. Joe Sandberg 23,887,676 99.90 25,000 0.10 J. Stephen Barley 23,907,676 99.98 5,000 0.02 Steven C. Bastable 23,907,676 99.98 5,000 0.02 Kevin Puil 23,907,676 99.98 5,000 0.02 Arthur Ratte 23,907,676 99.98 5,000 0.02

Shareholders also voted in favour of re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

A total of 36,595,352 Redhawk shares were voted, representing 22.87% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the Meeting.

About Redhawk

Redhawk is a Canadian-based resource exploration and development company with a focus on the continued advancement of the Copper Creek copper-molybdenum project in San Manuel, Arizona. The advanced Copper Creek Arizona property consists of approximately 75 km² of contiguous patented and unpatented mining claims and state prospecting permits, located about 112 km northeast of Tucson, Arizona.

