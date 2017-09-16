Redwood Asset Management Announces Exchange Ratios for First Ever ETF Exchange Offer for the Redwood Canadian Preferred Share Fund
TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redwood Asset Management Inc. (“Redwood”) is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offering for the ETF units of the Redwood Canadian Preferred Share Fund (the “ETF”, or “the Fund”). The offering, which closes on September 22, 2017, is the first of its kind in Canada, and is another example in Redwood’s focus on delivering innovative solutions to Canadian investors. The ETF units of the Fund trade under the ticker symbol RPS on the NEO Exchange.
The number of ETF Units that may be purchased in-kind by tendering eligible securities of exchange eligible issuers has been determined by dividing the volume weighted average trading price (“VWAP”) of the security during the five consecutive trading days ending on September 15, 2017 (the “Pricing Period”), as adjusted to reflect any distributions declared by any exchange eligible issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by the net asset value of the Fund on the last day of the Pricing Period (the “Exchange Ratio”). The Exchange Ratio for any securities that did not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange for such securities into Canadian dollars based on the 4:00 p.m. currency exchange rate on the last day of the Pricing Period. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers (“Exchange Eligible Holders”) who deposited securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of this Offering, and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of Exchange Eligible Issuers securities up to but not including this date. Each Exchange Ratio has been rounded down to five decimal places. The Fund will not issue fractional ETF units pursuant to the Exchange Option. Entitlement to fractional ETF units will be determined on the basis of the aggregate number of securities of each exchange eligible issuer acquired pursuant to the Exchange Option and the Fund will issue to the Canadian Depository for Securities (“CDS”) cash in lieu thereof. Allocations by CDS of cash in lieu of fractional Units to participants in CDS will be at the discretion of CDS and the allocation of cash in lieu of fractional ETF units to purchasers who have authorized the deposit of securities of exchange eligible issuers through CDS will be at the discretion of the CDS participants.
The investment objective of the Fund is principally to provide a consistent stream of income with potential for capital appreciation by investing in Canadian income producing securities and Canadian equities.
The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which that were accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its VWAP during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.
|Name
|Ticker Symbol
|CUSIP
|ISIN
|VWAP ($)
|Exchange Ratio
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO T
|063679609
|CA0636796090
|22.11
|0.88462
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO Y
|06367X200
|CA06367X2005
|23.88
|0.95544
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO R
|063671770
|CA0636717708
|24.27
|0.97104
|Bank of Nova Scotia/The
|BNS Q
|064149727
|CA0641497270
|24.99
|0.99985
|Bank of Nova Scotia/The
|BNS Z
|064149610
|CA0641496108
|22.55
|0.90223
|Bank of Nova Scotia/The
|BNS Y
|064149636
|CA0641496363
|22.60
|0.90423
|Bank of Nova Scotia/The
|BNS A
|064149735
|CA0641497353
|24.90
|0.99625
|BCE Inc
|BCE K
|05534B679
|CA05534B6796
|18.12
|0.72498
|BCE Inc
|BCE A
|05534B794
|CA05534B7943
|18.29
|0.73178
|BCE Inc
|BCE L
|05534B661
|CA05534B6614
|17.39
|0.69577
|BCE Inc
|BCE M
|05534B646
|CA05534B6465
|18.45
|0.73819
|BCE Inc
|BCE N
|05534B638
|CA05534B6382
|18.36
|0.73458
|BCE Inc
|BCE O
|05534B620
|CA05534B6200
|24.37
|0.97504
|BCE Inc
|BCE R
|05534B703
|CA05534B7034
|19.16
|0.76659
|BCE Inc
|BCE Y
|05534B851
|CA05534B8511
|18.60
|0.74419
|BCE Inc
|BCE D
|05534B687
|CA05534B6879
|18.64
|0.74579
|BCE Inc
|BCE H
|05534B729
|CA05534B7299
|18.62
|0.74499
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc
|BAM X
|112585690
|CA1125856908
|17.18
|0.68737
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc
|BAM T
|112585724
|CA1125857245
|20.31
|0.81260
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc
|BAM R
|112585740
|CA1125857401
|19.86
|0.79460
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc
|BAM G
|112585609
|CA1125856098
|16.78
|0.67137
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc
|BAM FD
|112585567
|CA1125855678
|21.99
|0.87982
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc
|BAM E
|112585500
|CA1125855009
|19.36
|0.77459
|Brookfield Office Properties Inc
|BPO R
|112900782
|CA1129007821
|22.28
|0.89142
|Brookfield Renewable Power Preferred Equity Inc
|BRF A
|11283Q206
|CA11283Q2062
|20.45
|0.81821
|Brookfield Renewable Power Preferred Equity Inc
|BRF B
|11283Q305
|CA11283Q3052
|20.79
|0.83181
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|CM O
|136069440
|CA1360694402
|22.28
|0.89142
|Canadian Utilities Ltd
|CU C
|136717691
|CA1367176916
|21.79
|0.87182
|Capital Power Corp
|CPX C
|14042M508
|CA14042M5081
|20.66
|0.82661
|Element Fleet Management Corp
|EFN E
|286181813
|CA2861818136
|23.43
|0.93744
|Element Fleet Management Corp
|EFN G
|286181789
|CA2861817898
|24.10
|0.96424
|Emera Inc
|EMA A
|290876309
|CA2908763097
|18.20
|0.72818
|Enbridge Inc
|ENB B
|29250N709
|CA29250N7099
|18.57
|0.74299
|Enbridge Inc
|ENB Y
|29250N683
|CA29250N6836
|19.99
|0.79980
|Enbridge Inc
|ENB F
|29250N865
|CA29250N8659
|20.50
|0.82021
|Enbridge Inc
|ENB P
|29250N758
|CA29250N7586
|20.32
|0.81300
|Enbridge Inc
|ENB H
|29250N840
|CA29250N8402
|19.11
|0.76459
|Enbridge Inc
|ENB T
|29250N733
|CA29250N7339
|20.30
|0.81220
|Enbridge Inc
|ENB D
|29250N881
|CA29250N8816
|19.70
|0.78820
|Enbridge Inc
|ENB J
|29250N642
|CA29250N6422
|21.02
|0.84101
|Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
|FFH H
|303901854
|CA3039018542
|19.20
|0.76819
|Fortis Inc/Canada
|FTS H
|349553826
|CA3495538264
|17.17
|0.68697
|Great-West Lifeco Inc
|GWO H
|39138C874
|CA39138C8741
|22.55
|0.90223
|Great-West Lifeco Inc
|GWO R
|39138C759
|CA39138C7594
|22.58
|0.90343
|Husky Energy Inc
|HSE A
|448055202
|CA4480552021
|16.61
|0.66457
|Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc
|IAG G
|455871806
|CA4558718066
|22.87
|0.91503
|Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc
|IAG A
|455871301
|CA4558713018
|22.11
|0.88462
|Manulife Financial Corp
|MFC M
|56501R692
|CA56501R6923
|22.06
|0.88262
|Manulife Financial Corp
|MFC N
|56501R676
|CA56501R6766
|21.94
|0.87782
|Manulife Financial Corp
|MFC K
|56501R742
|CA56501R7426
|21.48
|0.85942
|Manulife Financial Corp
|MFC L
|56501R726
|CA56501R7269
|21.07
|0.84301
|National Bank of Canada
|NA W
|633067285
|CA6330672859
|21.79
|0.87182
|National Bank of Canada
|NA S
|633067319
|CA6330673196
|22.51
|0.90063
|National Bank of Canada
|NA Q
|633067335
|CA6330673352
|24.79
|0.99185
|Northland Power Inc
|NPI A
|666511308
|CA6665113081
|19.00
|0.76019
|Pembina Pipeline Corp
|PPL E
|706327111
|CA7063271117
|22.96
|0.91863
|Pembina Pipeline Corp
|PPL I
|706327806
|CA7063278062
|24.84
|0.99385
|Power Corp of Canada
|POW G
|739239853
|CA7392398532
|24.84
|0.99385
|Power Financial Corp
|PWF P
|73927C779
|CA73927C7796
|16.73
|0.66937
|Power Financial Corp
|PWF R
|73927C753
|CA73927C7531
|25.10
|1.00425
|Power Financial Corp
|PWF Q
|73927C761
|CA73927C7614
|17.02
|0.68097
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY J
|78012Q112
|CA78012Q1129
|23.66
|0.94664
|Sun Life Financial Inc
|SLF I
|866796832
|CA8667968322
|23.40
|0.93624
|Sun Life Financial Inc
|SLF G
|866796881
|CA8667968819
|17.17
|0.68697
|Toronto-Dominion Bank/The
|TD FC
|891145658
|CA8911456587
|22.07
|0.88302
|Toronto-Dominion Bank/The
|TD FE
|891145617
|CA8911456173
|24.33
|0.97344
|Toronto-Dominion Bank/The
|TD T
|891145724
|CA8911457247
|24.65
|0.98625
|Toronto-Dominion Bank/The
|TD Z
|891145716
|CA8911457163
|24.64
|0.98585
|TransCanada Corp
|TRP A
|89353D404
|CA89353D4049
|19.29
|0.77179
|TransCanada Corp
|TRP B
|89353D503
|CA89353D5038
|15.15
|0.60615
|TransCanada Corp
|TRP G
|89353D842
|CA89353D8420
|24.15
|0.96624
|TransCanada Corp
|TRP F
|89353D305
|CA89353D3058
|19.40
|0.77619
|Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF
|HPR
|44051D107
|CA44051D1078
|9.39
|0.37569
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
|CPD
|46431G205
|CA46431G2053
|13.98
|0.55934
About Redwood Asset Management
Redwood Asset Management is a Toronto-based investment fund manager, focused on delivering unique investment solutions managed by boutique global investment managers to Canadian investors. Redwood Asset Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Purpose Investments Inc., which has over $3.4 billion in assets under management. More information about Redwood’s product offerings is available at www.redwoodasset.com.
