Redwood Asset Management Announces Exchange Ratios for First Ever ETF Exchange Offer for the Redwood Canadian Preferred Share Fund

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redwood Asset Management Inc. (“Redwood”) is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offering for the ETF units of the Redwood Canadian Preferred Share Fund (the “ETF”, or “the Fund”). The offering, which closes on September 22, 2017, is the first of its kind in Canada, and is another example in Redwood’s focus on delivering innovative solutions to Canadian investors. The ETF units of the Fund trade under the ticker symbol RPS on the NEO Exchange.

The number of ETF Units that may be purchased in-kind by tendering eligible securities of exchange eligible issuers has been determined by dividing the volume weighted average trading price (“VWAP”) of the security during the five consecutive trading days ending on September 15, 2017 (the “Pricing Period”), as adjusted to reflect any distributions declared by any exchange eligible issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by the net asset value of the Fund on the last day of the Pricing Period (the “Exchange Ratio”). The Exchange Ratio for any securities that did not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange for such securities into Canadian dollars based on the 4:00 p.m. currency exchange rate on the last day of the Pricing Period. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers (“Exchange Eligible Holders”) who deposited securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of this Offering, and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of Exchange Eligible Issuers securities up to but not including this date. Each Exchange Ratio has been rounded down to five decimal places. The Fund will not issue fractional ETF units pursuant to the Exchange Option. Entitlement to fractional ETF units will be determined on the basis of the aggregate number of securities of each exchange eligible issuer acquired pursuant to the Exchange Option and the Fund will issue to the Canadian Depository for Securities (“CDS”) cash in lieu thereof. Allocations by CDS of cash in lieu of fractional Units to participants in CDS will be at the discretion of CDS and the allocation of cash in lieu of fractional ETF units to purchasers who have authorized the deposit of securities of exchange eligible issuers through CDS will be at the discretion of the CDS participants.

The investment objective of the Fund is principally to provide a consistent stream of income with potential for capital appreciation by investing in Canadian income producing securities and Canadian equities.

The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which that were accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its VWAP during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.

Name Ticker Symbol CUSIP ISIN VWAP ($) Exchange Ratio Bank of Montreal BMO T 063679609 CA0636796090 22.11 0.88462 Bank of Montreal BMO Y 06367X200 CA06367X2005 23.88 0.95544 Bank of Montreal BMO R 063671770 CA0636717708 24.27 0.97104 Bank of Nova Scotia/The BNS Q 064149727 CA0641497270 24.99 0.99985 Bank of Nova Scotia/The BNS Z 064149610 CA0641496108 22.55 0.90223 Bank of Nova Scotia/The BNS Y 064149636 CA0641496363 22.60 0.90423 Bank of Nova Scotia/The BNS A 064149735 CA0641497353 24.90 0.99625 BCE Inc BCE K 05534B679 CA05534B6796 18.12 0.72498 BCE Inc BCE A 05534B794 CA05534B7943 18.29 0.73178 BCE Inc BCE L 05534B661 CA05534B6614 17.39 0.69577 BCE Inc BCE M 05534B646 CA05534B6465 18.45 0.73819 BCE Inc BCE N 05534B638 CA05534B6382 18.36 0.73458 BCE Inc BCE O 05534B620 CA05534B6200 24.37 0.97504 BCE Inc BCE R 05534B703 CA05534B7034 19.16 0.76659 BCE Inc BCE Y 05534B851 CA05534B8511 18.60 0.74419 BCE Inc BCE D 05534B687 CA05534B6879 18.64 0.74579 BCE Inc BCE H 05534B729 CA05534B7299 18.62 0.74499 Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM X 112585690 CA1125856908 17.18 0.68737 Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM T 112585724 CA1125857245 20.31 0.81260 Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM R 112585740 CA1125857401 19.86 0.79460 Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM G 112585609 CA1125856098 16.78 0.67137 Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM FD 112585567 CA1125855678 21.99 0.87982 Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM E 112585500 CA1125855009 19.36 0.77459 Brookfield Office Properties Inc BPO R 112900782 CA1129007821 22.28 0.89142 Brookfield Renewable Power Preferred Equity Inc BRF A 11283Q206 CA11283Q2062 20.45 0.81821 Brookfield Renewable Power Preferred Equity Inc BRF B 11283Q305 CA11283Q3052 20.79 0.83181 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM O 136069440 CA1360694402 22.28 0.89142 Canadian Utilities Ltd CU C 136717691 CA1367176916 21.79 0.87182 Capital Power Corp CPX C 14042M508 CA14042M5081 20.66 0.82661 Element Fleet Management Corp EFN E 286181813 CA2861818136 23.43 0.93744 Element Fleet Management Corp EFN G 286181789 CA2861817898 24.10 0.96424 Emera Inc EMA A 290876309 CA2908763097 18.20 0.72818 Enbridge Inc ENB B 29250N709 CA29250N7099 18.57 0.74299 Enbridge Inc ENB Y 29250N683 CA29250N6836 19.99 0.79980 Enbridge Inc ENB F 29250N865 CA29250N8659 20.50 0.82021 Enbridge Inc ENB P 29250N758 CA29250N7586 20.32 0.81300 Enbridge Inc ENB H 29250N840 CA29250N8402 19.11 0.76459 Enbridge Inc ENB T 29250N733 CA29250N7339 20.30 0.81220 Enbridge Inc ENB D 29250N881 CA29250N8816 19.70 0.78820 Enbridge Inc ENB J 29250N642 CA29250N6422 21.02 0.84101 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd FFH H 303901854 CA3039018542 19.20 0.76819 Fortis Inc/Canada FTS H 349553826 CA3495538264 17.17 0.68697 Great-West Lifeco Inc GWO H 39138C874 CA39138C8741 22.55 0.90223 Great-West Lifeco Inc GWO R 39138C759 CA39138C7594 22.58 0.90343 Husky Energy Inc HSE A 448055202 CA4480552021 16.61 0.66457 Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc IAG G 455871806 CA4558718066 22.87 0.91503 Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc IAG A 455871301 CA4558713018 22.11 0.88462 Manulife Financial Corp MFC M 56501R692 CA56501R6923 22.06 0.88262 Manulife Financial Corp MFC N 56501R676 CA56501R6766 21.94 0.87782 Manulife Financial Corp MFC K 56501R742 CA56501R7426 21.48 0.85942 Manulife Financial Corp MFC L 56501R726 CA56501R7269 21.07 0.84301 National Bank of Canada NA W 633067285 CA6330672859 21.79 0.87182 National Bank of Canada NA S 633067319 CA6330673196 22.51 0.90063 National Bank of Canada NA Q 633067335 CA6330673352 24.79 0.99185 Northland Power Inc NPI A 666511308 CA6665113081 19.00 0.76019 Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL E 706327111 CA7063271117 22.96 0.91863 Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL I 706327806 CA7063278062 24.84 0.99385 Power Corp of Canada POW G 739239853 CA7392398532 24.84 0.99385 Power Financial Corp PWF P 73927C779 CA73927C7796 16.73 0.66937 Power Financial Corp PWF R 73927C753 CA73927C7531 25.10 1.00425 Power Financial Corp PWF Q 73927C761 CA73927C7614 17.02 0.68097 Royal Bank of Canada RY J 78012Q112 CA78012Q1129 23.66 0.94664 Sun Life Financial Inc SLF I 866796832 CA8667968322 23.40 0.93624 Sun Life Financial Inc SLF G 866796881 CA8667968819 17.17 0.68697 Toronto-Dominion Bank/The TD FC 891145658 CA8911456587 22.07 0.88302 Toronto-Dominion Bank/The TD FE 891145617 CA8911456173 24.33 0.97344 Toronto-Dominion Bank/The TD T 891145724 CA8911457247 24.65 0.98625 Toronto-Dominion Bank/The TD Z 891145716 CA8911457163 24.64 0.98585 TransCanada Corp TRP A 89353D404 CA89353D4049 19.29 0.77179 TransCanada Corp TRP B 89353D503 CA89353D5038 15.15 0.60615 TransCanada Corp TRP G 89353D842 CA89353D8420 24.15 0.96624 TransCanada Corp TRP F 89353D305 CA89353D3058 19.40 0.77619 Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF HPR 44051D107 CA44051D1078 9.39 0.37569 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 46431G205 CA46431G2053 13.98 0.55934

About Redwood Asset Management

Redwood Asset Management is a Toronto-based investment fund manager, focused on delivering unique investment solutions managed by boutique global investment managers to Canadian investors. Redwood Asset Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Purpose Investments Inc., which has over $3.4 billion in assets under management. More information about Redwood’s product offerings is available at www.redwoodasset.com.

