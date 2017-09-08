Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces Annual Capital Gains Dividends for Redwood Funds with August Year End

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redwood Asset Management Inc. is pleased to announce the 2017 annual capital gain dividend for the following Redwood funds. The capital gain dividend for the funds will be paid in cash.

Open-End Funds Exchange Symbol Capital Gain

Dividend per share Record Date Payable Date Redwood Tactical Asset Allocation Fund – ETF Units RTA $0.2300 09/15/2017 09/22/2017 Redwood Core Income Equity Fund – ETF Series RDE $0.2800 09/15/2017 09/22/2017

Furthermore, effective September 1, 2017, the Board of Directors has approved a change in the fiscal year end for both of the funds to December 31 from the current August 31. This action will bring the fiscal year end in line with the fiscal year ends for the rest of the funds managed by Redwood Asset Management. The Board of Directors and Redwood Asset Management believe that there will be significant benefits to consolidating the funds’ fiscal year ends in this manner, as there will be significant efficiency improvements for the funds.

About Redwood Asset Management Inc.

Redwood Asset Management is a Toronto-based investment fund manager, focused on delivering unique investment solutions managed by boutique global investment managers to Canadian investors. Redwood Asset Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Purpose Investments Inc., which has over $3.4 billion in assets under management. More information about Redwood’s product offerings is available at www.redwoodasset.com.

