Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces October Distributions

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redwood Asset Management Inc. is pleased to announce the following distributions for the month of October. The ex-distribution date is October 30, 2017.

Open-End Funds        Exchange     
 Symbol		       Distribution     
per
share/unit		      Record     
Date		      Payable     
Date		      Distribution     
Frequency
Redwood Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPS $0.0950 10/31/2017 11/07/2017 Monthly
Redwood Core Income Equity Fund – ETF Series RDE $0.06711 10/31/2017 11/07/2017 Monthly
Redwood U.S. Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPU $0.0940 10/31/2017 11/07/2017 Monthly
Redwood U.S. Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2              RPU.B / RPU.U $0.0940 10/31/2017 11/07/2017 Monthly
Redwood Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units REM $0.0403 10/31/2017 11/07/2017 Monthly

Closed-End Funds      Exchange       
Symbol		       Distribution     
per unit		       Record     
Date		      Payable     
Date		      Distribution   
Frequency
Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund (P2L) – Class T                      RIGP.UN $0.1146 10/31/2017 11/15/2017 Monthly
Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund (P2L) – Class A unlisted $0.1146 10/31/2017 11/15/2017 Monthly

(1) Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
(2) Redwood U.S. Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

About Redwood Asset Management Inc.
Redwood Asset Management is a Toronto-based investment fund manager, focused on delivering unique investment solutions managed by boutique global investment managers to Canadian investors. Redwood Asset Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Purpose Investments Inc., which has over $3.5 billion in assets under management. More information about Redwood’s product offerings is available at www.redwoodasset.com

CONTACT INFORMATION

Redwood Asset Management
Peter Shippen
President & CEO
T: 1.877.789.1517
invest@redwoodasset.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

 

