Refocus Group Concludes 12-Month Follow-Up for Phase 3 Clinical Trial on the VisAbility(TM) Micro-Insert System for Presbyopia; Readies for Pre-Market Approval Submission

DALLAS, TX–(Marketwired – May 4, 2017) – Refocus Group, a pioneer in vision-correcting technology, announced today that it has successfully completed its 12-month follow-up on 360 patients in its pivotal trial of the VisAbility™ Micro-Insert System for presbyopia. The announcement paves the way for preparation of Refocus Group’s Pre-Market Approval submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The VisAbility™ Micro-Insert System is the first and only presbyopic procedure performed outside the eyes’ line-of-sight, developed to restore near vision without any compromise to distance vision or depth perception, a potential drawback of other presbyopic treatments. Because the procedure is performed in the sclera (white of the eye), the VisAbility™ Micro-Insert System does not alter the cornea or natural lens, so the eye is preserved for future refractive or cataract procedures.

“An early sample of consecutive cases treated by me and one other investigator (a total of 40 eyes of 20 subjects) showed that 100 percent of eyes had uncorrected near visual acuity of J3 (20/40) or better, 95 percent were J2 (20/30) or better, and 90 percent were J1 (20/25) or better, with no change in their distance vision at 12 months,” said Frank A. Bucci, Jr., MD, founder, Bucci Laser Vision Institute, Wilkes Barre, Pa. “My patients have been very satisfied with the range and quality of their vision, so I believe the VisAbility™ Procedure will be a valuable addition to our presbyopia correction armamentarium.”

Study investigators will present their initial findings at sessions during the ASCRS ASOA Symposium & Congress held by the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery and the American Society of Ophthalmic Administrators at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, Calif., May 5-9, 2017. One session, to be held as part of the new Industry Spotlight Theater, will include the VisAbility™ Micro-Insert System during a panel discussion on Presbyopia Correction, Monday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

Nearly 90 million Americans, and 1.7 billion people worldwide, are affected by presbyopia. Presbyopia causes the inevitable loss of near vision after age 40, making it difficult to read, do hobby work or use a cell phone, without the aid of reading glasses.

“The VisAbility™ Procedure doesn’t stop the clock from ticking, but it can turn back the hands so Baby Boomers can see near, again,” said Mike Judy, CEO of Refocus Group. “We’ve seen promising outcomes that have kept investigators intrigued as the technology has improved and the technique evolved. A Refocus patient survey from an early FDA developmental study showed that 90.3 percent of patients reported their near vision was better or significantly better since the procedure.”

The current clinical trial, “A Prospective, Multicenter Clinical Trial of The VisAbility™ Implant System for Improvement of Near Visual Acuity in Presbyopic Patients,” enrolled a total of 360 subjects between 45 and 60 years of age, at 13 clinical sites in the U.S. Given the substantial previous clinical trial history and data on the device, the FDA granted Refocus Group a 12-month follow-up for submission, versus the usual 24 months.

“It is so exciting to see a presbyopic alternative solution that does not involve visual compromise,” reported Dr. Selene A. Burke, Vice President of Clinical Affairs at Refocus Group. “Since the VisAbility™ Micro-Insert does not alter the cornea or crystalline lens, I believe it will be viewed as a true game changer in the treatment of presbyopia.”

The VisAbility™ Procedure is performed on both eyes and consists of inserting four, micro-thin inserts, smaller than a grain of rice, just below the surface of the sclera. The inserts are designed to restore the eye’s natural ability to bring near vision back into focus. The inserts are so small they can’t be felt, and are unnoticeable to others in normal gaze. The VisAbility™ Micro-Insert System is performed as an outpatient procedure with topical (eye drop) anesthesia.

About Refocus Group Inc.

Refocus Group Inc. is a pioneer in vision-correcting technology and is the developer of the VisAbility™ Micro-Insert System, an investigational medical device currently undergoing clinical trials in the United States, that may be able to restore the natural ability to focus on objects up close and eliminate the need for reading glasses. The company is headquartered in Dallas.

